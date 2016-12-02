Crime

December 2, 2016 9:16 AM

Procession for slain Tacoma officer is at 1 p.m. today

By Craig Sailor

The streets of Tacoma will be filled with police officers from around the region today as they escort the body of Tacoma police officer Jake Gutierrez to a funeral home.

Gutierrez died on Wednesday after being shot while investigating a domestic violence incident.

The procession will leave the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office (3619 Pacific Ave., Tacoma) at 1 p.m. and head to Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 Sixth Ave. in Tacoma.

Tacoma police are still finalizing the exact route.

We will update this story when the route is decided.

