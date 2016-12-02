Procession for slain Tacoma officer is at 1 p.m. today

The streets of Tacoma will be filled with police officers from around the region today as they escort the body of Tacoma police officer Jake Gutierrez to a funeral home.
Gutierrez died on Wednesday after being shot while investigating a domestic violence incident.
The procession will leave the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office (3619 Pacific Ave., Tacoma) at 1 p.m. and head to Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 Sixth Ave. in Tacoma.
Tacoma police are still finalizing the exact route.
We will update this story when the route is decided.
