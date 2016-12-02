Procession through Tacoma honors fallen officer

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, first responders and others escorted the body of slain Tacoma police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office to Tuell-McKee Funeral Home on Friday.
Dozens of people took breaks from their jobs to solemnly watch the procession’s start.
“This is our third time out here,” said Shelley Minniti with Pierce County Community Connections. She has stood at the processions for other fallen officers.
“It’s sad,” said fellow employee Damaris Guerra. “I was raised on the East Side.”
