Shooter’s family releases statement and photo

The family of the Bruce Johnson II, the shooter in Wednesday’s slaying of Tacoma police officer Jake Gutierrez, released a statement and photo on Friday.
“On behalf of our family, we are saddened by the loss of the lives of Officer Gutierrez and Bruce Johnson II,” the statement read. “We strongly ask the public and the media to respect the privacy of both families during this difficult time.”
The statement was posted on the Facebook page of Michael Dunlap, who identified himself as Johnson’s cousin.
