Kidnapping charge filed after man jumped in woman’s car in Lakewood

A woman stopped at a traffic light in Lakewood and a stranger jumped into her vehicle.
She was on her way home Wednesday; police said he was on drugs.
The woman stopped at an intersection on Bridgeport Way SW and the man opened her passenger door, threw his duffel bag inside, ordered her to drive and elbowed her in the face.
She said the man “jumped in the car so quickly she did not know what to do and did not want to be hurt more, so she did as the defendant demanded,” according to court documents.
He directed her onto state Route 512 and she told him she needed to stop for cigarettes. Then she told the convenience store clerk what happened and asked for help.
Police arrived and spoke with the man, later identified as 21-year-old Kyle Brenenstahl.
He told officers the woman offered him a ride.
Brenenstahl also said the woman “started to get upset about driving him too far, and tried to sexually assault him while they were in the car,” according to charging papers.
Police said as they interviewed him, Brenenstahl began yelling and calling the officer names. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
On Thursday, he was ordered held on $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments