Family statement: fallen Tacoma officer ‘hero forever’

The family of Tacoma police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez on Monday thanked the community for the love and support shown since he was fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute on the city’s East Side.
“We are humbled by the amount of support he has received from the community and the love we have received from his family in blue,” his sister, Antoinette Gutierrez, said in a statement. “It is quite evident that he has had a tremendous impact on the community.
“Although we cannot turn back the clock, I hope everyone can find comfort in the fact that my brother loved his job — he ran towards danger while others ran away. He was my hero before this happened and will be a hero forever in this community.
“With a heavy heart my family would personally like to say thank you.”
Gutierrez, 45, died Wednesday while responding to a domestic dispute. His killer, Bruce R. Johnson II, was shot by a Pierce County sheriff’s SWAT team member early Thursday after an 11-hour standoff.
A public memorial service to honor and remember Gutierrez, a 17-year veteran of the department, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday.
Police announced the time Monday and said they hoped to release details about the ceremony and preceding procession later in the day.
His body was escorted Friday to a funeral home in Tacoma, and then moved Saturday to Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood at his family’s request.
Gutierrez is survived by three daughters, a granddaughter, his fianceé and a large extended family.
The memorial service will be held at the Tacoma Dome, where services for fallen officers have taken place in recent years.
The public is welcome to attend. The Police Department said it is working on alternate public transportation plans for the public.
Also Monday, the city announced it will open the Lighthouse Center so residents can gather and discuss the loss of Gutierrez.
“The city and its residents are in mourning,” Neighborhood and Community Services Director Nadia Chandler-Hardy said. “We want to provide a safe space for people to come and talk through their feelings and to find solace with their neighbors.”
Grief counselors and clergy will be available to help guide the conversation.
The center, at 5016 A St., will be open from 6 to 8 every night this week for those who want to gather.
Stacia Glenn
TO HELP
The Tacoma Police Department has had many inquiries as to how the community can help in the wake of this horrible tragedy. Two funds have been established.
If you wish to support his legacy, you can donate to the Officer Jake Gutierrez Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank or online at tpcrimestoppers.com.
If you wish to donate to the memorial service, you can make checks out to the Tacoma Police Department. Drop them off at any police station or mail checks to Tacoma Police Department, 3701 S. Pine St., Tacoma WA 98409.
There have been reports of fake Go Fund Me memorial pages for Gutierrez, officials said. The official funds are at Wells Fargo and Crime Stoppers.
Read more tinyurl.com/gw9etmd.
