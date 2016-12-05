Man sentenced for Puyallup-area wreck that killed friend

A man who caused a Puyallup-area wreck that killed his friend was sentenced to four years in prison Monday.
Pierce County Deputy Prosecutor Tim Jones told the court that 55-year-old Tyler Triplett was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the April 15 wreck.
His passenger, 60-year-old Steven Bruce Tew, died after he was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.
Jones said Tew had not been wearing his seat belt, apparently because he recently had heart surgery.
Triplett pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, and the prosecution and defense recommended the four-year sentence. Retired Superior Court Judge Thomas Felnagle, filling in on a temporary basis, agreed.
Defense attorney Mark Quigley told the judge he believes Triplett has struggled with the role he played in his friend’s death.
According to charging papers, Triplett hit a vehicle that was stopped for traffic on southbound state Route 167, near state Route 512.
He suffered a broken sternum and clavicleA woman in the other vehicle and her two children were taken to local hospitals — the mother for possible chest and arm injures, the children for minor wounds.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments