Pierce County man fires gun into ceiling as children sleep, documents say

A Pierce County man faces criminal charges after firing a handgun in his home Sunday evening after his wife asked for a divorce, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Five children were at the home at the time, four of them asleep.
The man’s wife, fearing for her life, called 911, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Tuesday. The man then told his wife he wanted to commit suicide by cop, Troyer said.
Deputies were able to persuade the man to cooperate and then arrested him.
“Deputies did a great job showing restraint while making sure the female half and kids remained safe,” Troyer said.
The man, 37, was arraigned Tuesday in Superior Court on a charge of second-degree assault with domestic violence and firearms modifiers, as well as five counts of reckless endangerment with a domestic violence modifier.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $300,000 and ordered the man not to contact his family members.
The News Tribune does not name suspects in domestic violence when doing so can identify victims.
According to Troyer and court charging documents:
The wife called 911 from her Waller-area home about 11 p.m., saying her husband had fired three shots with a pistol inside the house with five children, ages 15 to 3, there.
A 911 dispatcher heard the wife ask her husband to put the gun down. The wife then told the dispatcher her husband wanted deputies to shoot him while she watched.
Deputies arrived to find the man in his garage, cigarette in his left hand, his right hand in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.
Deputies asked him to show his hands.
He refused.
Eventually, he took his right hand out of his pocket, pistol in hand. He quickly dropped the firearm, tossed it into the grass and was handcuffed.
Deputies interviewed the wife, who said her husband was angry and drunk on moonshine. She said he told her, “I want you to explain to the kids why you made me kill myself.”
This was the first time he had ever done anything like this, she said, adding that the gun was never pointed at her.
She called 911 after he fired the pistol.
Deputies found three bullet holes in the house — one through the floor of the kitchen and two through the ceiling into the master bedroom.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
