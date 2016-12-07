Police seek helmet-wearing armed robber

Auburn police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Nov. 30.
The robber entered the 7-Eleven at 3702 Auburn Way N. about 1:55 p.m. and held the clerk at gunpoint — without taking off his motorcycle helmet, according to police.
The man, believed to be white or Asian, is about 5 feet 8 and has a distinctive tattoo on the back of his right hand. He had a black jacket, a dark green backpack and dark shoes with white laces.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police tip line at 253-288-7403.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
