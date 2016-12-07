Soldier sentenced for breaking wife’s nose in 18 places

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier accused of breaking his wife’s nose in 18 places will serve three years in prison.
Spc. Jonathan Robert Maysonet, 22, of Lakewood was convicted of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment after a jury trial and sentenced Dec. 2 to 36 months in prison by Pierce County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Nelson.
Maysonet had been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment and interfering with the reporting of a domestic violence incident. He was found not guilty of felony harassment, and prosecutors dropped the interference charge.
Maysonet and his wife had gone out for drinks with friends March 25, had a dispute when driving home, then he beat her, charging document stated. The woman’s 3-year-old son was home at the time.
Medical reports showed the wife’s nose was broken in 18 places, she had bruising and swelling in her eyes, and needed 16 stitches to close two gashes on her face, according to the charging documents.
Kenny Ocker
