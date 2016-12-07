Tacoma widower pleads guilty to stalking neighbor while naked

A Tacoma man received a suspended sentence after charging documents said he showed up naked at his neighbor’s house and left sexual notes in her garden.
Donald Burl Bickford, 60, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to stalking and two counts of indecent exposure in Pierce County Superior Court, receiving a 364-day suspended sentence of which he’s already served two days. A charge of voyeurism was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Bickford will be on community custody for four years and he also has to pay $2,200 in fines and court fees.
Bickford’s wife died several years ago and he started calling his 70-year-old neighbor in the middle of the night, charging documents stated. Then she started finding sexual notes in the garden of her West Tacoma home.
A neighbor set up a surveillance system, documents said, which captured video of Bickford going to the woman’s patio at night while naked more than a dozen times and looking in her window.
Pro tempore judge John McCarthy presided over the case.
