Fallen Tacoma officer to make final trip through city he served

On Friday, fallen Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez will make his last round through the city he served for 17 years.
A procession with up to 1,400 law enforcement and fire vehicles will make its way from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, past the Tacoma police headquarters and to the Tacoma Dome, where organizers expect 10,000 to 15,000 people to turn out for the 1 p.m. memorial service.
The public is invited to attend. Seating will be first-come, first-serve. No remote viewing sites have been set up, although the ceremony will be broadcast live on local television channels and websites.
Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the continent are expected to attend, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and agencies from as far away as New York.
Gov. Jay Inslee, Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell and Mayor Marilyn Strickland will speak at the service, as well as friends and family of Gutierrez.
The procession is expected to leave JBLM at 10:30 a.m., with the first vehicles arriving at the Dome by 11:30 a.m. The route will move from the base, head north on South Tacoma Way and turn right on East D Street.
Streets in the area will close during the procession and clear by 3 p.m.
Attendees will not be permitted to park at the Dome. Parking will be at Cheney Stadium, 2502 S. Tyler St. Pierce Transit will provide free shuttles from the ballpark to the Dome from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Return shuttles will start at 3:30 p.m. and run until everyone is returned to their vehicles.
Gutierrez was fatally shot Nov. 30 while responding to a domestic dispute on the city’s East Side. The gunman, Bruce Johnson, was killed by a sheriff’s marksman, ending an 11-hour standoff.
Gutierrez is the department’s 11th officer to be killed in the line of duty.
How to help
Two funds have been established to help the family of Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez.
Donations can be made to the Officer Jake Gutierrez Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank or online at tpcrimestoppers.com.
To donate to the memorial service, write checks to the Tacoma Police Department and drop them off at any police station or mail them to Tacoma Police Department, 3701 S. Pine St., Tacoma WA 98409.
There have been reports of fake GoFundMe memorial pages for Gutierrez, officials said. The real funds are at Wells Fargo and Crime Stoppers.
