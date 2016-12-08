Crime

December 8, 2016 8:16 PM

Tacoma police have lost 11 officers in the line of duty

The Tacoma Police Department has lost 11 officers and one K-9 in line-of-duty deaths since it formed in 1885.

Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez

Date: Nov. 30, 2016

Cause: Gunfire

James Gordon Lewis

Date: April 27, 2004

Cause: Motorcycle accident

William Francis Lowry

Date: Aug. 28, 1997

Cause: Gunfire

Larry W. Walker

Date: Oct. 25, 1986

Cause: Accidental gunfire

Craig Alan Nollmeyer

Date: Jan. 24, 1985

Cause: Gunfire

Larry Leland Frost

Date: Sept. 9, 1977

Cause: Gunfire

Lief Ben Overdahl

Date: Jan. 22, 1957

Cause: Heart attack

Martin J. Joyce

Date: Nov. 25, 1941

Cause: Automobile accident

Paul Andrew Trent

Date: Nov. 23, 1941

Cause: Automobile accident

William Wickman

Date: Aug. 9, 1925

Cause: Vehicle pursuit

Minor Cudihee

Date: July 30, 1892

Cause: Stabbed

K-9 Barney

Date: March 25, 2015

Cause: Poisoned

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Moment of blessing for fallen officer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos