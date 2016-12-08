Tacoma police have lost 11 officers in the line of duty

The Tacoma Police Department has lost 11 officers and one K-9 in line-of-duty deaths since it formed in 1885.
Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez
Date: Nov. 30, 2016
Cause: Gunfire
James Gordon Lewis
Date: April 27, 2004
Cause: Motorcycle accident
William Francis Lowry
Date: Aug. 28, 1997
Cause: Gunfire
Larry W. Walker
Date: Oct. 25, 1986
Cause: Accidental gunfire
Craig Alan Nollmeyer
Date: Jan. 24, 1985
Cause: Gunfire
Larry Leland Frost
Date: Sept. 9, 1977
Cause: Gunfire
Lief Ben Overdahl
Date: Jan. 22, 1957
Cause: Heart attack
Martin J. Joyce
Date: Nov. 25, 1941
Cause: Automobile accident
Paul Andrew Trent
Date: Nov. 23, 1941
Cause: Automobile accident
William Wickman
Date: Aug. 9, 1925
Cause: Vehicle pursuit
Minor Cudihee
Date: July 30, 1892
Cause: Stabbed
K-9 Barney
Date: March 25, 2015
Cause: Poisoned
Comments