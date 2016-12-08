Freeway ramps to be closed and bus routes altered during procession for dead Tacoma officer

The procession before the memorial service Friday for Tacoma Police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez will affect many Pierce Transit bus routes.
Riders were asked to check twitter.com/PierceTransit or call 253-581-8000 for details.
The procession will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 10:30 a.m., go north on South Tacoma Way and turn at East D Street to reach the Dome.
The state Department of Transportation will close freeway exits to accommodate the procession.
From 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the East 26th Street exits from northbound Interstate 705 and southbound Interstate 5 will be closed. Exits to northbound I-705 will remain open.
From about 11 a.m.-1 p.m., three ramps at the I-5/state Route 512 interchange will be closed:
▪ The northbound I-5 ramp to westbound state Route 512.
▪ The southbound I-5 ramp to westbound state Route 512 and South Tacoma Way.
▪ The eastbound state Route 512 ramp to southbound I-5.
The Transportation Department will use its overhead signs on the freeways to alert motorists of the ramp closures.
The closure times are approximate and could change, the department said. Updates can be found at wsdot.wa.gov/traffic or by dialing 511.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments