Man accused of threatening to kill Pierce County judge

A man has been accused of threatening to kill a Pierce County judge while in court.
Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Michael Deshawn Denton on Thursday with intimidating a judge and felony harassment.
According to charging papers:
Denton was in front of Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh on June 13 for a charges of custodial assault, third-degree assault, intimidating a public servant, obstructing police and felony harassment.
Denton was representing himself in one of the cases and wanted Rumbaugh to hear motions that weren’t relevant to that day’s proceedings.
“I’m not in charge of filing your motions Mr. Denton,” the judge told him. “You figure it out.”
That exchange apparently upset Denton, who proceeded to say: “F--- you, pig. I’ll murder you and all you people,” among other profanity-laced insults and threats.
It’s not the first time he’s had trouble with public servants.
Denton has convictions for custodial assault and is serving 10 years in prison for throwing liquid, including feces and urine, at Pierce County Jail corrections deputies last year.
He’s scheduled to be back in Superior Court on Dec. 29 for arraignment on the new charges.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
