Man sentenced to life for Yakima homicide gets 16 more years for Tacoma rape

A man sentenced to life in prison for a 2009 Yakima homicide got another 16-year sentence Friday for raping a Tacoma woman the same year.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge James Orlando sentenced 27-year-old Aaron Briden to 16 1/2 years for the rape that happened May 6, 2009.
Briden pleaded guilty last month to first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping in the Tacoma case.
According to charging papers:
Briden and another man offered a homeless woman on Sixth Avenue a ride, then took her to an alley and sexually assaulted her for several hours.
She made her way to a church after the attack, where she got help.
DNA linked Briden to the rape in 2014. When detectives spoke with Briden in prison, he said he didn’t remember the Tacoma woman, the assault or the other man.
The life sentence he’s serving is for the death of another woman, 42-year-old Shelly Kinter, whom he sexually assaulted, robbed, beat and fatally ran over with a car Oct. 20, 2009, in Yakima.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments