3-year-old found alone in parking lot; aunt charged with abandonment

A 3-year-old boy clad only in underwear was playing by himself in the parking lot of a Fife apartment complex.
It was nighttime. No one else was around.
A woman who pulled into the Rainier Point Apartments spotted the toddler Aug. 30 and tried talking to him. She waited a while to see if she could find his parents. Then she called 911.
Police responded and discovered the boy lived in an apartment there. The front door was wide open but no one was home.
“Officers noted the apartment was in complete disorder, the floor being littered with broken toys, kitty litter, trash, and apparent dog feces,” court records show.
An officer noted the 3-year-old was filthy and his long hair flopped in his eyes.
It turned out that the boy’s 22-year-old aunt had been given custody of him two months before when her brother died.
When officers called her, she told them she left the boy with her sister while she visited friends and went to work. Her sister denied the child had been left in her custody.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged the woman with family abandonment and second-degree criminal mistreatment. She is set to be arraigned Dec. 23.
It’s unclear whether Child Protective Services took custody of the boy.
