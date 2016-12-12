A breakup cost this Gig Harbor man $65,000

He thought they were broken up; she thought he owed her.
Pierce County prosecutors contend Diana Beck stole $65,000 from her ex-boyfriend’s bank account over the course of two years, prompting her ex to consider taking a second job to stay afloat.
Now, the 47-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree theft. She is set to be arraigned Dec. 22.
Earlier this year, Beck was sentenced to 21 days in jail for trying to break into the same ex-boyfriend’s Gig Harbor home to steal two guns.
Charging papers give this account:
The couple met while playing in a softball league and dated for five years, even running a wine studio together, before parting ways in April 2012.
Beck appealed to him in April 2013 for gas money so she could visit family members in Tennessee. He relented and wrote her a check for $450.
That’s the last time he voluntarily gave Beck money, the man told police.
She allegedly tried to get back together with him twice but he declined.
In September 2015, Beck’s ex discovered the missing money when a bank teller asked if he wanted to pay overdraft charges he hadn’t been aware of.
The bank traced them to two prepaid credit cards in Beck’s name.
She allegedly took $11,493 the first year; $26,557 in 2014; and $25,953 last year.
Prosecutors said the man didn’t notice the missing money because as a general contractor specializing in foreclosed homes, he frequently made bank transactions.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives interviewed Beck in January while she was behind bars for trying to break into her ex’s house. She pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree burglary in that case.
She allegedly told detectives her ex made automatic payments to her “because of their continued feelings for each other,” records show.
The man denied having any contact with Beck, and said he was struggling so much financially that he’d been contemplating picking up a second job.
He “was very unhappy to find out that the reason for his financial situation was because the defendant was taking his money,” according to charging papers.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
