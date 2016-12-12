Kent police trying to identify bank robber

Kent police are trying to identify a man who robbed a bank over the weekend.
The holdup happened Saturday night at an Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Bank branch inside the Fred Meyer at 10201 SE 240th St.
A man approached a teller and handed over a note “which inferred a threat,” according to a news release.
The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police searched the area but did not find the robber.
He is described as white, 23 to 28 years old with facial hair. He was about 5 feet 9 with a medium build, and was wearing a stocking cap and gray hooded sweatshirt with a grey “Nike” symbol on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department’s tip line at 253-856-5808.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
