Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Donald Bruce
Age: 63.
Description: 5 feet 11, 210 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 1000 block of East 26th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of indecent liberties in King County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy in a department store bathroom.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Albert E. VanBuren
Age: 35.
Description: 5 feet 9, 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2002 on two counts of third-degree child rape in Kitsap County after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met at a skating rink and an intoxicated 16-year-old girl at an apartment.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Steven M. Conklin
Age: 28.
Description: 6 feet, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 3400 block of Pacific Highway East, Fife.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of two counts of second-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young boy. Convicted in 2009 of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and second-degree child assault for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Sex offender treatment: Participated a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Fife police at 253-922-6633.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
