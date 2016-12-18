Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Cecil Baiz
Age: 57.
Description: 5 feet 8, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 3600 block of East J Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. Convicted in 1987 of second-degree assault for sexually assaulting a woman at a care facility where he worked.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Dedrick D. Buffington
Age: 33.
Description: 5 feet 11, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted eight times for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Kyle T. Gebhardt
Age: 26.
Description: 6 feet 6, 280 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 1000 block of South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy. Convicted in 2007 of indecent exposure in Thurston County for exposing himself to a teenage boy. Convicted in 2003 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: Participated a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments