Robber didn’t get the message — sentenced for holding up same Puyallup bank he robbed in 2010

He must not have learned the first time.
Omaha Tony Tufono, 53, was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison for robbing the same Puyallup bank he was found guilty of robbing six years earlier.
Tufono was convicted of first-degree robbery after a jury trial in Pierce County Superior Court, and Judge Katherine Stolz handed down the sentence of eight years, six months in prison.
Tufono held up the U.S. Bank Branch at 222 39th Ave. SW on April 4 without showing a weapon, police said. After being identified in surveillance images, he was arrested in Parkland.
In 2010, Federal Way police arrested Tufono during a traffic stop Jan. 28, when they found him covered in red dye from a pack that exploded after the holdup of a U.S. Bank branch at 1436 S. 312th St..
He was convicted of theft in that case and pleaded guilty to two other robberies.
When Tufono was arrested in King County, his DNA was taken. When it was processed, it tied him to the Jan. 15, 2010, robbery of the Puyallup U.S. Bank.
The robber cut his hand and it bled into the till after he impatiently jumped over the counter.
Tufono also matched the description of a robber of the Sound Community Bank at 2941 S. 38th St. on Oct. 29, 2009.
Tufono pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for those cases on Oct. 22, 2010.
Information from The News Tribune archives was used in this report.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments