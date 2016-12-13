Man faces 14 charges after dropping epileptic ex on head in kidnapping, documents say

An Eatonville man faces 14 charges after he allegedly dropped his epileptic ex-girlfriend on her head, kicked a man so badly he needs facial reconstruction and then led police on a chase through the town.
The 24-year-old man was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges that include first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He is being held in jail in lieu of $300,000 bail.
According to court documents:
Eatonville police responded to a call of a burglary in process about 5 p.m. Saturday, and were told the man was assaulting people in front of the house.
The officer arrived to find the man getting into a car, a woman laying in the street and another woman yelling for an ambulance to be called.
The officer told the man to get out of his car.
“OK,” he said, “I give up.”
But he didn’t. He backed up and then he took off, hitting the officer with the car door as he sped away.
Two other officers followed the car and the officer hit by the car stayed and interviewed the woman in the street. The woman, who has epilepsy, said the man dropped her on her head, triggering a seizure.
The officer then interviewed a man who had suffered facial injuries.
He said he was sitting on the couch inside his home when the defendant, who he didn’t know, walked through the front door. The man walked through the back of the house, ripped the bathroom door off the hinges, picked up the woman and carried her outside.
The man rushed outside to stop the defendant, who dropped the woman and punched and kicked the man until he fell to the ground. Then he started kicking the other man in the head.
Another man had been in the bathroom with the woman when the defendant ripped the door off its hinges. He ended up being punched in the face.
The three were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.
The woman suffered a head injury and a seizure. The first man suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken nose and possibly a broken jaw, and will need facial reconstruction surgery. The second man had bruises on his face and stomach.
Video obtained by police corroborated the three’s stories.
Another officer got to the house as the defendant took off. The man sped toward the officer without his car’s headlights on, causing the officer to slam on the brakes.
The officer chase the defendant, but eventually lost sight of the vehicle. The officer continued looking for the car, and found a freshly shredded car tire in the street.
The car was located, sans right front tire, at a home where the officer found the defendant.
Told he was under arrest, the man started yelling and resisting, and refused to comply until the officer said he would use his Taser on him. While the man was being taken to the patrol car, he tried to pull away from the officers and made a derogatory comment about the size of one of the officers.
The man denied the incident took place and said the woman, who had a restraining order against him, had fabricated the incident with the men.
The defendant’s full list of charges are as follows:
▪ First-degree assault.
▪ First-degree burglary.
▪ Three counts of second-degree assault.
▪ Second-degree kidnapping.
▪ Violation of a domestic violence court order.
▪ Attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
▪ Reckless driving.
▪ Harassment with bodily injury.
▪ Obstructing a law enforcement officer.
▪ Resisting arrest.
▪ Third-degree driving with a suspended license.
▪ Third-degree malicious mischief.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments