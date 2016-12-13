Former sheriff among the victims in NW Thurston County burglary spree

Multiple homes were burglarized in northwest Thurston County between 9 a.m. and noon Sunday, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter.
“We believe they were committed by the same suspect,” she said.
The same types of items — Christmas presents, jewelry, electronics and guns — were reported stolen. The burglar entered the homes the same way: through windows and glass doors.
The homes that were burglarized were in the Cooper Point and Tamoshan neighborhoods, Carter said.
Several other burglaries that were reported previously in the northeast portion of the county could be related to Sunday’s cases, Carter said.
One of the burglary victims was retired Thurston County Sheriff Dan Kimball. He said he left for a couple of hours and returned to a house that was ransacked, with book shelves knocked over, drawers and cupboards emptied, and pictures removed from the walls.
Kimball said he believes someone got in through a small window.
“I’m more worried because of their aggressiveness that somebody’s going to get hurt,” Kimball told The Olympian. “I’m worried about potential victims.”
He estimated his loss at about $6,000, most of that the value of his wife’s wedding band, which was insured.
“And then they took about half of our Christmas presents for our grandkids,” Kimball said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office issued a photo and a description of a vehicle that could be connected to the burglaries: a silver or white 1996-98 Toyota 4Runner that might have damage to the driver’s side front fender and “an unknown item near the A-pillar.” The vehicle didn’t have a front license plate at the time of the crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mitch King at 360-485-2419 or Crime Stoppers of Olympia-Thurston County at 800-222-TIPS.
