Package thief caught on camera in Bonney Lake

A woman riding in a BMW was seen stealing packages from two Bonney Lake houses last week.
Surveillance cameras captured her in the act, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.
The thefts happened about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 8400 block of 185th Avenue Place.
Cameras show a white four-door BMW sedan pull into the neighborhood. A minute later, a woman bundled in a white and black ski coat, black yoga pants and black shoes with red laces walked up to the front door of a home.
She picked up a package left on the porch earlier in the day by the U.S. Postal Service, then walked off.
About 15 seconds later, the camera shows the same woman approach the doorstep of a neighbor’s home across the street and steal a package off the porch.
She then got inside the BMW with the package.
Officer Todd Green said a man appeared to be behind the wheel of the BMW.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bonney Lake Police Department at 253-863-2218.
