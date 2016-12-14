Kent bank robber sought for Canyon Road heist, too

Authorities are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Canyon Road on Saturday, a week after he robbed a Kent credit union in the same outfit.
The man is wanted for robbing the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch inside the Safeway about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Kent police.
He is described as being in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 9 with a medium build. He was wearing a stocking cap and a gray hoodie with a gray “Nike” symbol on the front.
He was riding in a late 1980s or early 1990s red Honda Prelude or Accord with a sunroof, spoiler and flip-up headlights, police said.
The Kent robbery was at the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch inside the Fred Meyer at 10201 SE 240th St., police said.
There, he handed a teller a note inferring a threat, police said, then left with cash. A search of the area did not turn up the man.
Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments