Slain Tacoma officer’s fiancée changing name to honor him

The fiancée of a Tacoma police officer shot and killed in the line of duty last month says she plans to change her surname to honor her fallen partner.
Rebecca Humphrey will change her last name to Gutierrez to honor Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez, who was shot and killed Nov. 30 while responding to a domestic violence call in South Tacoma, she told KOMO-TV.
When Humphrey and Gutierrez first fell for each other five years ago, she was worried about dating a police officer. But Gutierrez gave her a small, blue wristband.
“He said, ‘Whenever you have this on, I’ll always be safe. Just know that I’m with you,’ ” Humphrey told KOMO.
She’s kept the bracelet with her since his death.
Humphrey offered concern for the wife and children of the man who shot Gutierrez, but said she had no hard feelings for the man.
“I don’t know what they are going through, but it cannot be good,” she said.
The shooter was later killed by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy during a standoff.
"You never want to believe that." Officer Jake Gutierrez's fiancé says he feared he would die in days leading up to the shooting. #komonews pic.twitter.com/NsG4GYy04V— Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) December 14, 2016
Comments