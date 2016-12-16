Gig Harbor woman arraigned in medicine-related death of teenage stepson

A Gig Harbor woman accused of accidentally killing her 15-year-old stepson by giving him the wrong medicine was arraigned Friday.
Karen Inskip, 49, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree manslaughter in the June death of Dylan Creighton.
Retired Pierce County Superior Court Judge John McCarthy, filling in on a temporary basis, set bail at $25,000.
According to charging papers, Inskip told investigators she accidentally gave her stepson her own oxycodone pills instead of his ADHD medication.
The Medical Examiner’s Office found the teen was fatally poisoned by another drug: morphine.
Prosecutors allege Inskip didn’t get the boy medical help for 12 hours when she realized the mistake, and that the delay hurt his chances of surviving.
He died at the hospital days later.
Dylan’s older brothers attended Inskip’s arraignment.
Anthony Creighton, 26, and Tyler Sanchez, 23, said outside court that their sibling had a goofy sense of humor, and was quick with comebacks when they teased him growing up.
They thought Dylan had been taking medicine to help him focus for a couple years, as they did around his age.
Both said Dylan was an energetic kid, but they didn’t think he should have been on the ADHD medicine in the first place.
“He needed love and affection,” Creighton said, adding that their mother died four years ago. “He lost his mother at a very young age.”
The siblings said they didn’t think Inskip was capable of caring for their brother.
Defense attorney Lance Hester told the judge Inskip has no criminal history.
After court, he told The News Tribune: “Nobody feels more terribly about the loss of Dylan than she does. She loved that boy, and you know, she did the absolutely best she could with the information she believed to be true at the time.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
