Man accused of Spanaway marijuana grow with 170 plants is arraigned

A man accused of running a marijuana grow with 170 plants at a Spanaway house was arraigned Friday.
Yonfu Huang, 29, pleaded not guilty to unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Retired Pierce County Superior Court Judge John McCarthy, filling in on a temporary basis, ruled that Huang can remain free without bail, pending trial.
Court records did not list an attorney for Huang.
According to charging papers, Huang was not authorized to grow marijuana.
Sheriff’s deputies investigated the house in the 5200 block of 205th Street Court East after getting a tip about a possible marijuana grow there.
