Scammers posing as TPU demanding money over phone

Scammers demanding payment from Tacoma Public Utilities customers over the phone sound awfully believable, the utility warned Friday.
TPU said it never demands immediate payment and threatens to disconnect customers. Instead, the utility sends a notice in the mail if a customers is behind on payments.
Scammers “are in full force,” according to TPU.
Several people reported getting calls from a man who speaks with an accent and calls from a phone line that shows up on caller ID as Tacoma Public Utilities (855-652-0599).
The man tried to coerce customers into paying up to $1,200 and threatened to disconnect their services if they refused.
Customers who hung up and called the number back were given a variety of options from a prompt similar to TPU’s.
“After selecting an option, an imposter will answer the phone and may sound like a credible utility employee,” TPU said.
It was unknown how many people the scammers have targeted so far.
If a scammer calls you, Customer Services Manager Steve Hatcher suggested checking your account status online and calling TPU at 253-502-8600.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
