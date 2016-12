Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

Anthony Creighton, 26, talks about his 15-year-old brother, Dylan, who died earlier this year. Dylan's stepmom, 49-year-old Karen Inskip of Gig Harbor, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors accuse her of accidentally killing Dylan by giving him the wrong medication.