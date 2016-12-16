Police beat: a wayward driver, a pantless shoplifter and parents sleeping with needles

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
Dec. 16: Pop quiz — you were arrested five years ago for DUI, and tonight you drank into the wee hours at a local bar. What do you do?
A) Call a cab.
B) Get behind the wheel of your car, drive to the nearest elementary school and doze off with the motor running just before students arrive.
The Spanaway man chose option B. A teacher arriving at the Willard Early Learning Center in the 3200 block of South D Street spotted him in the middle of the street and called 911.
Moments later, a school security officer saw the man’s 2015 Dodge Charger pull into traffic, swerve and nearly crash. A Tacoma officer picked up the driver’s trail and stopped him a few blocks later.
The driver, 28, wore a pair of soaked pants. He said he’d spilled his water bottle on them. The officer looked at the bottle. It was still full.
The man’s eyes were glassy. He said he was going home. He wore a colored bracelet on his arm — a marker from the local bar. The man said he’d been drinking there earlier and gave some friends a ride home. He said he wasn’t drunk.
When had he stopped drinking?
“Four hours ago,” the man said. His breath carried a strong whiff. The officer told him he was under arrest for DUI.
At police headquarters, after talking to an attorney, the man refused to answer when asked if he was willing to take a breath test. He asked about going home and going to work. The officer booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of drunken driving.
Dec. 15: John Doe wasn’t the sneakiest shoplifter. When officers caught up with him at the Tacoma Mall Macy’s store, he was wearing a windbreaker, black socks, underwear and no pants.
Security officers at the mall had followed him from a shoe store. The man had walked in, telling a clerk he needed a pair of shoes for his son — but the man was alone.
The clerk, suspicious, brought different shoes at the man’s request, always one at a time. Eventually, the man settled on a pair of Air Jordan Retro 10s, but demanded to try both shoes before buying.
The clerk brought the shoes. The man put them on, stood and walked out of the store. The clerk called security.
At Macy’s, the man tried on a pair of pants and later removed them. When Tacoma officers found him, he was sitting on the floor in the store. He refused to give his name or answer questions, saying, “none of your business,” and, “it don’t matter.”
Police couldn’t find a wallet or any identification on the man. A store employee brought the pair of pants the man had left in the dressing room. She added that the man was wearing underwear taken from the store, but the store didn’t want it back.
As officers questioned the man, he went silent and tried to stare them down. He was taken to the Pierce County Jail and booked — as John Doe — on suspicion of misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 12: Mom and Dad slept in the car with syringes in their laps. Their children, a 3-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, napped in the back seat.
The car had arrived in the burger joint parking lot about midnight, the manager told police. It stayed for 45 minutes with the engine running, until the manager called 911, and police drove to the 2900 block of South 38th Street.
Officers approached the car. The engine was still running. The driver, 26, slumped to the right. A spoon, a needle, a lighter and a bag of cotton balls sat in his lap.
On the passenger side sat a woman, 29, with a needle in her lap.
In a child’s car seat in back sat the sleeping boy, covered by a blanket. The girl rested her head in his lap.
Officers knew the signs: The adults were heroin users. Nodding off was typical after an injection. They roused the man and the woman, who said they were the parents of the children, that they were homeless and lived in the car.
The man and the woman had active arrest warrants. The man said he was addicted to heroin and needed help to get clean.
The woman said she didn’t know who could take care of the children. She denied using drugs. Officers noticed multiple track marks on her arms.
Officers transferred the children to social workers from the state’s Child Protective Services agency.
The woman was arrested and handed off to Puyallup police, who had direct jurisdiction over her arrest warrant. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on his warrants, which came from Tacoma and Lakewood.
