Man shot outside tavern in Federal Way

A 44-year-old man was shot Sunday morning outside a tavern in Federal Way, police said.
A news release from the Federal Way Police Department gave this account:
Officers responded at 1:18 a.m. to reports of a disturbance and shots fired in the parking lot outside a tavern in the 27000 block of Pacific Highway South.
Police stopped a vehicle at a nearby convenience store and found the victim of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.
Circumstances leading up the shooting were not yet known. Police are investigating.
Anyone with information about shooting is asked to contact police at safecityfw.com.
