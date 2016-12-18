Tacoma man tries to take officer’s gun during struggle, police say

A man who attempted to take a police officer’s gun during a struggle was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault and other charges, according to Tacoma police.
The suspect, who initially refused to divulge his identity, is being held in Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant. According to charging documents from a Lakewood mail theft case the man was wanted in, he is a 30-year-old from Tacoma.
According to Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool:
The man was a passenger in a car involved in a collision about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at East Portland Avenue and East 29th Street.
A Puyallup tribal police officer responded to the scene and tried to get the man’s identity.
He refused to give it, then fought with the tribal police officer and attempted to take the officer’s gun.
Tacoma police responded to assist and arrested the man, taking him to jail and booking him before his identity was discerned.
