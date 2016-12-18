Shooting in Kent leaves one dead, two injured

A shooting in Kent has left one woman dead, another injured and a man critically injured.
Kent police responded to a shooting in the 20400 block of 92nd Avenue S. on Sunday night.
A man in his 20s shot and killed his girlfriend, also in her 20s, KIRO reported.
Jarod Kasner, Kent Police Department Commander, told Q13 that investigators believe it was an argument between a girlfriend and a boyfriend before escalating.
Kasner said investigators believe the man shot his girlfriend and the other woman, then turned the gun on himself.
The woman in her 40s was shot in the ankle; the man shot himself in the head, police said.
The man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, police said.
