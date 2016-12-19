Man sentenced to more than 30 years for Lakewood drug hit

A man accused of helping to arrange a Lakewood drug hit has been sentenced to nearly 31 years in prison.
A jury found 30-year-old William Alvarez-Calo guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery in November, and Superior Court Judge Frank Cuthbertson sentenced him Friday.
Prosecutors said Alvarez-Calo helped set up the Nov. 12, 2012, shooting of a rival drug dealer in a Mexican cartel.
The hit went sideways when the group ended up killing the intended target’s roommate and cousin, 32-year-old Jaime Diaz-Solis.
Including Alvarez-Calo, seven people were charged in his death. Others got between 12 years and life in prison, and two have yet to be sentenced.
In 2013, Alvarez-Calo offered to trade information about the homicide for deals on lesser charges.
That backfired when he spoke to investigators without an attorney present and ended up implicating himself in helping to arrange the drug hit.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
