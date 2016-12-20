Crime

December 20, 2016 1:15 PM

Father arrested after Amber Alert issued for Kent toddler

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A man was arrested Tuesday in New Mexico after allegedly abducting his daughter from a Kent day care, according to the Washington State Patrol.

An Amber Alert was issued about 1 p.m. Tuesday for Aleionna Wilson, age 14 months, who was found safe.

The arrest of her noncustodial father, Aleiondro Wilson, 37, was announced by the State Patrol about 2:30 p.m.

Wilson reportedly picked up his daughter without permission from the day care Dec. 16. The girl’s mother reported her missing.

State troopers said Wilson may have been heading for Greenville, Texas, where he is originally from, when he was arrested.

Staff writer Kenny Ocker contributed to this report.

