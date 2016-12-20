Crime

December 20, 2016 1:53 PM

Gunman in fatal Tacoma shooting not arrested

By Stacia Glenn

A 25-year-old man who fatally shot another man outside a Central Tacoma convenience store Monday will not be arrested or charged, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting was self-defense.

It occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South 12th Street.

Pierce County medical examiners identified the dead man as William Edwards, 21, of Tacoma.

The men did not know each other and both were armed, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. She declined to release details about what led up to the shooting.

Staff writer Kenny Ocker contributed to the report.

