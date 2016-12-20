Family shot at during armed robbery attempt near Tacoma, deputies say

He went to look at a used car near Tacoma on Monday, family in tow.
When he got there, someone pulled a gun on him, then fired a round toward his vehicle as he sped off, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
One suspect, a 30-year-old Tacoma man, was booked into Pierce County Jail on Sunday night on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault, but the other suspect is unknown, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Tuesday.
The suspect has not yet been charged.
According to Troyer:
A man brought his wife and two kids to an apartment complex in the 10700 block of 17th Avenue South, east of Lakewood and south of Tacoma, to look at a used car listed for sale online.
The prospective buyer waited a long time for the seller to meet him. He got a text message from the seller saying he was about there, then watched a older white car pull into the apartment complex parking lot.
As the passenger of that car approached his, the prospective buyer rolled down his window to talk with him.
The passenger pulled out a gun and told the prospective buyer to not move.
The prospective buyer put his car in drive and sped away from the armed man. The armed man fired at the car as it drove away.
Later, deputies found the car with the 30-year-old driving it, and the prospective buyer identified him as the man driving the car when it pulled into the apartment complex.
