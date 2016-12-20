He didn’t want to go to prison. So he escaped from the courthouse bathroom, deputies say

Carl Hogan apparently didn’t want to go to prison for the fifth time. So he went to the bathroom instead.
The Parkland man was found guilty Dec. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and bail jumping.
After the verdict but before he could be taken into custody, the 49-year-old stepped out to use the bathroom, then fled the County-City Building, according to Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer. A week later, he is still on the loose.
“We believe he saw the writing on the wall, used the bathroom and took off,” Troyer said Tuesday.
Hogan was deemed a “high-priority offender” by Pierce County prosecutors and has 14 felonies in Washington state, along with federal convictions, according to Troyer.
Hogan is described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound light-skinned black male with brown hair and hazel eyes. There are warrants for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault and driving under the influence, according to Troyer.
“We are looking for him,” Troyer said. “We know he knows we’re looking for him.”
