Sex offender gets 17 months for rubbing genitals on cars

A 53-year-old Tacoma sex offender who rubbed his genitals against a car in Lakewood as children watched earlier this year received 17 months in prison for the offense.
Vincent Wallace pleaded guilty Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court to failing to register as a sex offender and felony indecent exposure. After his prison term is complete, he will serve three years of community custody.
Wallace had been kicked out of a Lakewood Towne Center restaurant Aug. 13 for being too drunk, then started exposing himself, charging documents stated.
A man waiting for a friend to get off work nearby had his 8-year-old and 3-year-old in the car. The man saw Wallace acting out and told him to leave because his children were there.
Wallace told responding officers he had lost his belt.
As part of his sentence, Wallace has been ordered to not have contact with the victims or any minors, and he has been ordered to participate in drug and alcohol treatment.
