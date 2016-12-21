Tacoma man pleads guilty in newborn son’s death

A man accused of fatally shaking his newborn son pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday.
Joshua Sullivan Jr. was about a week old when his father, 21-year-old Joshua Sullivan, caused the injuries in May 2013.
The boy died more than a year later.
Sullivan had already been sentenced to more than 16 years for the assault. Prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder after the baby’s death.
In light of Tuesday’s plea, Sullivan is scheduled to be resentenced next year.
According to charging papers:
When the baby was taken to the hospital, doctors noticed bruising on his body, and staff called police.
The child’s parents denied knowing what happened, but Sullivan eventually admitted he did get frustrated with the infant.
Investigators later determined shaking caused his death.
