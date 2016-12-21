Car prowlers who racked up $1,500 on stolen credit cards wanted in Fircrest

Fircrest police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who ran up $1,500 in charges after stealing personal items during a car prowl.
The car was parked on Birch Street when it was broken into Nov. 7.
Police said the suspects stole a laptop, credit cards, identifications and checks.
Shortly afterward, they used the stolen credit cards at several stores in Tacoma, including Target, Famous Footwear and Walmart, and withdrew money from the victim’s accounts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments