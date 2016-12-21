Do you recognize this bank robber? He walks with a limp

The man who robbed a Tacoma bank Nov. 25 walked with a limp and carried his cash in a blue file folder.
He walked into the Columbia Bank branch in the 600 block of North I Street about 12:40 p.m. Nov. 25 and handed a note to one of the tellers.
It demanded cash, and the teller complied.
The bank robber left the bank.
Now, police have surveillance footage of the robber and are hoping the public might know who he is.
He’s described as a black man about 40 years old, 5 feet 9 to 6 feet and 190 pounds, with black curly hair and a goatee.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a bright red jacket and collared shirt, black sunglasses and a black leather cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
