Men sentenced for shooting prompted by street sign dispute in Lakewood

Men accused of shooting a Lakewood woman after her boyfriend confronted them about taking down a street sign have been sentenced.
Johnteese Walker, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree assault as part of negotiations with prosecutors Friday. Superior Court Judge Frank Cuthbertson sentenced him to 14 years, three months in prison.
Riley Orak, 19, got 15 years after he pleaded guilty to the same charges earlier this month.
They tore down the sign May 3, allegedly out of disrespect for a rival gang, according to charging papers.
Prosecutors said the boyfriend saw them doing this outside his Lakewood apartment, and after he yelled at them to stop, they started shooting.
One bullet grazed the girlfriend, and another hit her arm.
A nearby police sergeant heard the shooting, responded, and the shooters were arrested.
In September Judge Bryan Chushcoff agreed to dismiss charges against a third suspect, 23-year-old Lavell Dickey III, after Dickey argued there was no evidence that he helped with the assault.
