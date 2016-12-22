‘Harry Potter Bandit’ has day in court

The “Harry Potter Bandit,” a man whose alleged list of Pacific Northwest bank robberies includes one in Lakewood, appeared in federal court this week to face three counts of bank robbery.
Caleb Dierlam, 20, of Mill Creek appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle on the charges. Federal agents and local law enforcement arrested Dierlam at his home Dec. 14.
Dierlam is believed to have held up a Key Bank on Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest in Lakewood on Oct. 11, according to the FBI, the fourth of six robberies he is alleged to have performed.
In that robbery, the robber was a young man who dressed up to look significantly older and wore glasses and fake facial hair.
In two November robberies tied to the same robber in Oregon, the man was covered in orange paint when he entered two banks and demanded money.
After three summer robberies in Snohomish and Skagit counties, the robber was dubbed the “Harry Potter Bandit” because of his superficial resemblance to the book and movie character.
According to the Daily Herald in Everett, Hierlam has no criminal history and moved to Mill Creek earlier this year to live with family friends.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments