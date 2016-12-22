Police seek information, truck owner after Lakewood bank robbery

Lakewood police are seeking information regarding a takeover-style bank robbery there Wednesday afternoon, and they believe a motorist may have seen the whole thing take place. .
The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. at the KeyBank branch at 8017 Steilacoom Blvd. SW. The robber brandished a semiautomatic handgun, then jumped over the counter, according to a Lakewood police news release.
The robber is described as a white man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with an athletic build. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, a brown mask and blue rubber gloves.
After taking some money, the robber fled out the back door of the bank, the release said.
Police want to interview the owner of a white Ford F-150 truck seen behind the bank facing southbound, which detectives spotted while reviewing surveillance footage, the release said.
