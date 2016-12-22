Crime

December 22, 2016 6:32 PM

Police seek information, truck owner after Lakewood bank robbery

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Lakewood police are seeking information regarding a takeover-style bank robbery there Wednesday afternoon, and they believe a motorist may have seen the whole thing take place. .

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. at the KeyBank branch at 8017 Steilacoom Blvd. SW. The robber brandished a semiautomatic handgun, then jumped over the counter, according to a Lakewood police news release.

The robber is described as a white man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with an athletic build. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, a brown mask and blue rubber gloves.

After taking some money, the robber fled out the back door of the bank, the release said.

Police want to interview the owner of a white Ford F-150 truck seen behind the bank facing southbound, which detectives spotted while reviewing surveillance footage, the release said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos