Police beat: The story of the bikini barista who saw too much

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 20: The bikini barista saw too much.
She called 911 to complain about a customer — a man in a gold car driving in the buff and touching himself.
A sheriff’s deputy drove to the coffee stand in the 21600 block of Mountain Highway East and spoke to the barista, who gave a fuller description. The driver was about 50, she said, with salt-and-pepper hair.
The barista was upset. She said the man’s behavior was brazen. She feared he would pull the same move at other stands along the highway.
She showed the deputy a picture of the man’s car, taken with her phone. The image was blurry, but the deputy thought he could make out a plate number.
The deputy drove to other stands on the highway and spoke to baristas. They said they’d seen the man in the gold car.
A little research on the license plate turned up a hit for a gold Toyota Prius, tied to an address in Eatonville. The deputy pulled up a photo of the owner’s driver’s license and showed it to the first barista, who said that was the guy.
The deputy drove to the Eatonville address. Just as he arrived, a gold Prius pulled into the driveway. A middle-aged man with salt-and-pepper hair stepped out.
The deputy asked whether the man was the regular driver of the Prius. The man said yes.
Where had he driven today? South Hill and Eatonville, the man said.
What about Mountain Highway? The man said he didn’t think so.
The deputy said the man had been seen driving through three bikini barista stands on the highway, been photographed and possibly captured on video.
The man slumped. He asked what would happen next. An arrest and a statement, the deputy said.
The man asked to call his son, an attorney. The deputy said that was fine. The man spoke on the phone for a moment, then said he wouldn’t give a statement. The deputy booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of indecent liberties.
Dec. 22: It’s an occupational hazard of car prowling — sometimes you pick a bad set of wheels.
The dispatch call reported a suspicious person walking in the 3800 block of North Monroe Street. The man wore a black hoodie and blue jeans, and he’d opened the door of a neighbor’s pickup.
An officer drove to the address and found the man sitting in the truck. What was he doing?
The man said he thought the truck belonged to his ex-girlfriend, and he had permission to sit in it.
The officer noticed a sound: A low electrical clicking coming from the dash area, the tell-tale sound of a dying battery without enough juice to start the engine.
The officer asked the man his name. The man called himself “Walter Williams” and gave a birth date. The officer checked, and got no hits — typically a sign of deception.
The officer asked the man to identify himself again. The man gave the same information. The officer tried cross-referencing and came up with a hit after five minutes, under a different name.
Booking photos from prior arrests were the clincher. The man had an active warrant from the state Department of Corrections. The officer told him he was under arrest.
The officer asked the man why he lied. The man said he didn’t want to go to jail. He knew he had a warrant.
The officer searched the man and found a set of shaved keys, often used in car thefts. He noticed pliers, gloves and a flashlight in the truck.
Were those the man’s tools? The man wouldn’t say.
Did he try to steal the truck?
“I don’t steal cars,” the man said.
What about the shaved keys?
“I don’t steal cars,” the man said.
The officer booked the man into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a police officer as well as the arrest warrant.
Dec. 22: At a certain point, circling the parking lot at the kids’ pizza place over and over will draw police attention.
The officer drove to the lot in the 4900 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard, responding to a reported suspicious vehicle spotted previously in the same lot.
A comically slow chase followed. The car, a 1998 Dodge Durango, circled the building, turned around and tried to exit. The officer followed and flicked on his emergency lights. The driver rolled down the street for a while, then turned back into the parking lot and stopped.
The officer asked the driver to step out of the car, and patted him down. The man had something in his pocket: a window puncher with a sharp end, typical car-theft gear. The officer cuffed the man and told him he was being detained.
The man said he understood. He gave a name that wasn’t right. The officer soon tracked down the man’s real name. He was 27, with three active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license.
The man said he was waiting for his girlfriend at the pizza place. He figured the officer stopped him because it looked suspicious to keep driving around the lot.
He said he’d broken into vehicles before, but not tonight. Another officer arrived who was familiar with the previous vehicle prowl reports. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of attempted vehicle prowling, possessing burglary tools and the arrest warrants.
