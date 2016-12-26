Crime

Oregon state trooper in critical condition after shootout

By Melissa Santos

A trooper with the Oregon State Police was fighting for his life Monday after a shootout Sunday night southwest of Portland, The Oregonian reported.

The shootout in Sherwood left the trooper with life-threatening injuries and left two others dead, according to the newspaper’s website, OregonLive.com.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and found a woman dead, according to OregonLive.

The Washington County sheriff’s office identified the suspect in the homicide as 30-year-old James Tylka, who subsequently was involved in a car chase, OregonLive reported.

The website reports that Tylka shot a state trooper before officers fatally wounded him.

The agency said it isn’t releasing the name of the injured trooper, but said on Facebook the trooper has worked for the Oregon State Police for seven years and is an Army veteran.

“The trooper was shot multiple times and is now receiving medical care for his injuries,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page.

The Oregon State Police tweeted at about 5:45 a.m. that the trooper was in stable but critical condition.

