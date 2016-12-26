Flying glass injures 1 after Federal Way drive-by misses target, police say

Broken glass injured a bystander Monday in Federal Way during an attempted drive-by shooting, according to police.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 30600 block of Pacific Highway South about 11 a.m., police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said in an email.
According to Schrock, an unknown suspect in a vehicle fired at a 42-year-old man known to Federal Way police as a drug dealer, but missed.
At least one bullet that traveled through the apartment broke glass that injured a 37-year-old man inside the apartment. The wound was not serious.
The 42-year-old did not cooperate with police and refused to tell them why he was at the apartment, where he does not live.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Federal Way police at 253-835-6799.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments