Suspects sought in stolen credit card spending spree

Puyallup police are trying to identify two people who went on a $2,500 shopping spree with stolen credit cards recently.
The pair, who appear to be a couple, used the cards Dec. 3 at Fred Meyer, Staples and Home Depot in Puyallup, spokesman Scott Engle said Tuesday. They also attempted to use the cards and a stolen checkbook at two King County stores.
The cards had been taken from a vehicle prowled in the 200 block of Levee Road earlier that day, Engle said.
The car’s owner had parked and taken a walk along the Puyallup River, stashing her purse out of sight under the passenger seat, Engle said. But the front passenger window of her car was smashed and her purse was gone when she returned to her vehicle.
One of the suspects seen in surveillance footage has a distinctive tattoo on his left ankle.
Anyone with information about the car prowling or fraudulent credit card use is asked to contact Puyallup police at 253-770-3343 or tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
